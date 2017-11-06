Veterans Day Events Planned In Howell & Brighton Saturday

November 6, 2017

Veterans Day activities are planned in Howell and Brighton this Saturday.



Both communities will come together on Veterans Day - Saturday, November 11th – to remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and women and their families while keeping the nation safe. The Veterans Day parade in downtown Brighton will start at 11am on Main Street, followed by a presentation at the Brighton Veterans Memorial. The public is invited to attend and join in honoring area veterans. After the presentation around 11:45 at the Old Village Cemetery, there will be a solemn dedication of new headstones for Civil War soldiers William Dennison and John Platt.



In Howell, a ceremony will also start at 11am at the Veteran’s Memorial on the lawn of the historic courthouse. A detachment of the Marine Corps League and the American Devereaux Post 141 will lead the event. That will be followed by a luncheon for veterans from noon to 2pm at the legion post at Grand River and M-59. For more information, contact the Post at 517-546-2534. (JM/JK)