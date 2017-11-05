Milford's Big Reveal To Kick Off Holiday Season

November 5, 2017

Holiday magic is planned in Downtown Milford this month.



Milford’s Big Reveal is Thursday, November 16th. The Village’s Main Street businesses gift wrap the exterior of their window displays as beautiful Christmas presents. Then when the clock strikes half-past 6pm, community members are instructed to tear down the gift wrap, revealing elaborately decorated holiday displays. Throughout the evening, patrons dining in downtown Milford also have a chance to receive a free meal courtesy of local businesses and community members.



Then on November 30th, Milford’s annual Christmas Open House will return to the Village. The community favorite seasonal event features strolling entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday caroling, special promotions and deals at downtown stores and restaurants as well as Santa Claus in the Center Street Mall. The evening begins at 6pm when Saint Nicholas arrives on Main Street aboard a Milford Fire Department fire engine.



Details about both events can be found on the Downtown Milford Facebook page. Photo: Facebook. (JM)