Dogs, Puppies Removed From Fowlerville Home With Unsanitary Conditions

November 7, 2017

Officials are wrapping up an investigation into an animal neglect case in Fowlerville.



Livingston County Animal Control Director Aimee Orn tells WHMI officers acted on an anonymous complaint about animals in unsanitary conditions at a home on Daily Street in Fowlerville. A warrant was served on November 1st, resulting in six adult dogs and two puppies being removed from the home. They remain in the custody of Animal Control.



Orn says once the investigation is complete, the report will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine if any criminal charges should be filed against the owner. (JM)