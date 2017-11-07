Competency Exam Ordered For Man Accused Of Molesting Boys At Birthday Party

November 7, 2017

A man accused of molesting young boys at a birthday party in Brighton has been ordered to undergo a competency exam.



38-year-old Andrew Joseph Arnett of Westland is facing charges in two separate cases in Livingston County, both of which relate to inappropriate contact with underage boys. Arnett appeared in Circuit Court Friday, at which time he was referred to the state forensic center for a competency evaluation.



Arnett is accused of sexually molesting at least four boys under the age of 13 at a birthday party in Brighton last January. He is facing five counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes in that case. During interviews with children that attended the birthday party, police learned that other children may have been victimized by Arnett in a separate incident in Hamburg Township in June. Those allegations resulted in additional charges of 2nd degree CSC and accosting a child for immoral purposes in a separate case.



Arnett is due back in court January 5th for a follow-up hearing. (DK)