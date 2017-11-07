Lyon Twp Looking To Connect Sidewalks And Bike Paths

November 7, 2017

Lyon Township officials are exploring ways to address gaps between sidewalks and bicycle paths along the municipality’s main roads.



A subcommittee has been developed to tackle the issue of lacking connectivity in the sidewalk and bike path network, while staying fiscally responsible. The committee is comprised of representatives from the Department of Public Works, township Board of Trustees, Park Advisory Board, and Engineering and Planning Department.



Several possibilities came from their first meeting, including a township-wide recreation millage to fund construction of connecting segments and rolling bike path construction into a road paving project. It was also suggested that property owners be required to pay up front for installation or pay the township back over time through a special assessment district.



Township Planner Christopher Doozan presented the committee’s ideas at the township’s Board of Trustees meeting Monday. As they were discussed, the possibility of funding the project with grants was suggested. Trustee and committee member Lise Blades says the committee is continuing to look into all options of funding.



Blades says filling the gaps is a matter of safety, noting that she has witnessed children riding bikes on main roads and parents pushing strollers down Grand River. The township’s master plan lists a sidewalk along all of the mile roads as a goal. She indicated the committee will meet again soon, though a date has not been set at this time. (DK)