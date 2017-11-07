Council Seats Up For Grabs In Howell & Brighton

November 7, 2017

Voters in Howell and Brighton are casting ballots for open council seats.



In Howell, three seats are up for grabs, with incumbents Jeff Hansen, Jan Lobur and Scott Niblock being challenged newcomer Andrew Yost. Mayor Nick Proctor is running unopposed.



Meanwhile, voters in Brighton will elect four council members. Incumbents Kristoffer Tobbe, Jon Emaus, Renee Pettengill and Shawn Pipoly are being challenged by Susan Bakhaus and Joyce Powers, although Powers is running as a write-in candidate.



Also up for a vote are two ballot proposals. Voters in the Linden Community Schools district are deciding a sinking fund millage proposal, while voters in the Washtenaw Intermediate School District are voting on a special education renewal proposal that would continue to levy a previously approved special education millage. Polls are open until 8pm. You’ll find additional details through the link below. (JK)