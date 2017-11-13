New Display Signs, Benches Along Hickory Ridge Hiking Trail

November 13, 2017

New benches and display centers have been installed at a popular rec area for those utilizing a hiking trail.



The Friends of the Island Lake Recreation Area group and park staff members recently installed four new benches and two new display centers at the 4,000-acre park off Kensington Road in Livingston County. The benches are located along the Hickory Ridge Hiking Trail. It totals five miles, winding past a river and lakes and through woods and meadows. The new display centers are located at the Hickory Ridge trail head and at the east end of the park near the Hickory shelter.



Donations made the new additions possible, and all of the benches and display centers are made in Michigan of recycled milk jugs. Facebook photo. (JM)