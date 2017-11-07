Election Results For Tuesday, November 7th

November 7, 2017

Howell City Council: Newcomer Andrew Yost unseats incumbent Jeff Hansen. Jan Lobur and Scott Niblock retain seats, along with Mayor Nick Proctor who was running unopposed.



Brighton City Council: Incumbents Renee Pettengill, Jon Emaus, Shawn Pipoly and Kristoffer Tobbe were the top vote getters. Candidate Joyce Powers waged a write-in campaign. However, the Livingston County Clerk advised WHMI that write-in candidate votes are not reflected in the voting total reports and it will likely be two days before results are certified.



All election results are considered unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers. (JM)