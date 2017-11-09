Construction On Eager, Faussett Roads Starts Today

November 9, 2017

Some last minute road projects get underway today in Oceola and Tyrone Townships.



The Livingston County Road Commission has scheduled work on Eager Road between Golf Club and Gentry Roads; and on Faussett Road from Old US-23 east to just east of Runyan Lake Road. Crews will begin milling the existing pavement on Eager Road at 7am. When the milling is completed at Eager, then crews will move to Faussett Road.



The Road Commission says if all goes as planned, both roads will have the first of two lifts of asphalt done by tonight. The second lift of asphalt is scheduled to follow between Friday and early next week.



Motorists are advised that traffic will be maintained under flagger control and delays are to be expected. (JM)