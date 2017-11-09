Lane Closures To Continue On US-23 Into Next Week

November 9, 2017

Motorists can expect continued slowdowns on US-23 over the next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says continued paving work on the Flex Route project will continue to close down a single lane in each direction on US-23. A northbound lane will be closed from 6 Mile Road to M-36 daily between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. now through Sunday, November 12th. Meanwhile, southbound US-23 will see a single lane closure from M-36 to M-14 daily between 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. now through Tuesday, November 14th.



Then pavement marking installation will force a southbound lane to also be closed between M-36 and M-14 starting at 10 a.m. on the 14th and lasting daily until 5 a.m. through Friday, November 17th. Motorists are advised to plan extra time when traveling through the work zone and to watch for traffic slowdowns.



MDOT says the Flex Route project is part of a $92 million investment along the US-23 corridor that includes replacing and repairing bridges, extending and upgrading ramps, repairing pavement and expanding intelligent transportation systems technology. (JK)