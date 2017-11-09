Ford To Match Every Dollar Donated During 12 Days Of Gleaners

November 9, 2017

WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County are once again teaming up to help make sure local families in need get a holiday meal.



Gleaners estimates there are 1,000 area families who will need assistance to put a holiday meal on the table and with the organization’s buying power, a full meal is possible with just a $20 donation. Starting this Saturday, November 11th and lasting until Thanksgiving, WHMI’s 12 Days of Gleaners will seek donations to make sure every family has a holiday meal.



But this year a special match partner has stepped up. Ford Motor Company will match every dollar that is donated during the 12 Days of Gleaners. Check for the link at whmi.com starting Saturday.