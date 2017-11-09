WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County are once again teaming up to help make sure local families in need get a holiday meal.

Gleaners estimates there are 1,000 area families who will need assistance to put a holiday meal on the table and with the organization’s buying power, a full meal is possible with just a $20 donation. Starting this Saturday, November 11th and lasting until Thanksgiving, WHMI’s 12 Days of Gleaners will seek donations to make sure every family has a holiday meal.

But this year a special match partner has stepped up. Ford Motor Company will match every dollar that is donated during the 12 Days of Gleaners. Check for the link at whmi.com starting Saturday.