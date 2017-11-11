Northfield Township Fire Department Gets New CPR Device, AED's

November 11, 2017

A local fire department has new lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant.



Northfield Township firefighters started training with the new medical equipment this past week. The department received a regional grant that allowed for the purchase of new Automated External Defibrillators or AED’s, along with an Automated CPR device.



Officials say the devices are clinically proven to increase the survivability of patients that suffer a Cardiac event and the department is glad to accept them on behalf of the residents of Northfield Township. Firefighters and police officers are currently completing training and the devices are expected to be placed in service over the next week.



Anyone interested in learning CPR and getting trained is encouraged to contact the department. Facebook photo. (JM)