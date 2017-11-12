St. Joe Mercy Livingston Marks 100 Successful Robotic Surgeries

November 12, 2017

A local hospital is marking a milestone when it comes to successful robotic surgery cases.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston marked 100 successful robotic surgery cases within five months utilizing the da Vinci system on Friday, October 27th. It’s the only robotic surgery program in the county and enables minimally-invasive advanced general surgery, hernia and bariatric surgery, as well as gynecological, colon and urological procedures.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston successfully completed its first da Vinci robotic surgery on May 8th. The system was part of a $41.1 (m) million investment at the Howell hospital. Through the new technology, the hospital can offer both complex and routine procedures through a few small incisions, offering shorter hospital stays and ultimately a faster recovery time for patients.



Photographed are Dr. Anthony Bozaan, Dr. Eric Davies, Dr. Mark Jonker and the entire surgical team. (JM)