Assault Incidents Down at Brighton Pub

November 12, 2017

The Pound Bar and Grill in Brighton used to be a trouble spot for police, with a lot of fights, both inside and outside the establishment. But with a more hands-on police presence and cooperation from the owners, the number of incidents has declined substantially.



Brighton Police Rob Bradford says 911 calls to The Pound have dropped to 19 in the first 10 months of this year. Bradford tells WHMI the reason is that the owners and staff at The Pound are now being pro-active by calling 911 when an incident is brewing.



Bradford adds that the number of assaults this year at the Pound so far is just two, and there have been zero assaults inside the bar. Bradford says that the number of operating under the influence of alcohol arrests in the city of Brighton overall is up this year – to a total of 44 by the end of October, compared to 41 for al lof 2016. Bradford says that’s because of community policing efforts; foot patrols and going into the bars and pubs. (TT)

