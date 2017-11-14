MSP Brighton Post Again Accepting Toys For Tots

November 14, 2017

The Michigan State Police are once again teaming up with Toys for Tots to help give less fortunate children in Livingston County a merry Christmas.



The Brighton Post will once again serve as a collection point for the Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots program. It was founded over two decades ago in hopes of brightening the faces of many underprivileged on Christmas morning and millions of toys have been handed out to children. Organizers say they look forward to seeing regular Toys for Tots participants but also make some new friends –adding the community’s generosity was outstanding last year and they look forward to how they will out do themselves this year. Only new and unopened toys and games can be accepted.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is located at 4337 Buno Road, next to the in Brighton Township hall. (JM)