US-23 Flex Route To Operate At Peak Times Today

November 15, 2017

Motorists traveling along US-23 are advised the new Flex Route system is going into operation at peak times today.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Flex Route system will be in operation for peak-hour use between M-14 and 6 Mile. M-DOT spokeswoman Kari Arend says the system will be open for southbound traffic this morning between 6am and 9:30am and then for northbound traffic this afternoon between 3 and 7pm.



Arend the construction occurring north of 6 Mile Road will continue until early next week when Flex Route is expected to be fully operational between M-14 to just south of M-36. (JM)