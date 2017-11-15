Group Seeks Local, Deserving Veteran Families For Christmas

November 15, 2017

A veterans group is seeking nominations as it works to make the holidays a bit brighter for four local families.



The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 125 in Howell is reaching out the community as it looks to adopt four families for Christmas, which must include someone on active duty or a veteran. The family must be Livingston County residents. Those who would like to nominate a family can do so by sending an email to dav125howell@gmail.com. Information can also be sent via Facebook Messenger to DAVChapter125.



Those making nominations should explain why the family is deserving of the assistance, how many children, ages and explain their financial position. The chapter is seeking as much information as possible about each family in order to ultimately select four from the applicants. The deadline for entries is November 21st. (JM)