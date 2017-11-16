Local Law Enforcement To Host "Cram The Cruiser" Food Drive Saturday

November 16, 2017

Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to “Cram the Cruiser” this weekend and help those in need.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and the Fowlerville Police Department are hosting the “Cram the Cruiser” food drive from 10am to 2pm this Saturday. Deputy Bill Schuster is coordinating the drive, which is among the new initiatives being led by the Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Unit.



Schuster tells WHMI the plan is to make the “Cram the Cruiser” food drive an annual event and hopefully grow it to add more departments in future years. He says it’s important to support local shelters and food banks and in turn, provide another resource to families that need help, not only during the holidays but all year long.



Deputies, officers and troopers will be at the different locations passing out flyers of needed items such as non-perishables, canned goods and household paper products to support local shelters and food banks. Shoppers can then purchase items and put them in patrol vehicles at participating locations. Those include the Howell and Fowlerville Walmart stores, Aldi in Howell and VG’s in Howell.



The local agencies that will benefit include LACASA, The Youth Connection, St. Mary’s Food Bank in Pinckney, the Hidden Springs Food Bank in Howell and the Fowlerville Family Impact Center. An event flyer is attached. (JM)