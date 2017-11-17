LESA Recognized As Talent Partner Of The Year

November 17, 2017

The Livingston Educational Service Agency has won an award for their work in preparing students for life after high school.The Economic Development Council of Livingston County bestowed the honor of “Talent Partner of the Year” to LESA at the Council’s annual meeting earlier this month. The award is in recognition of the commitment and dedication of LESA staff towards developing the county’s first Early College program.



Students in Livingston County Early College can earn college credits down two different pathways. In the manufacturing path, students can earn machine tool technology or welding certification, and American Welding Society Credentials from Mott Community College. Students choosing the healthcare route can earn Licensed Practical Nursing certification from Lansing Community College. Additional pathways in cyber security, data analytics, and construction trades are in development with Cleary University and Washtenaw Community College. D



irector of Career and Technical Education, Michelle Radcliffe accepted the award and said that industry partners are excited for the pipeline of talent that comes from the program. More information on LESA can be found online through the link below. (MK)