Downtown Howell Storefront Decorating Contest Returns

November 20, 2017

Businesses located within the Howell Downtown Development Authority District are again decorating their storefronts to further beautify downtown and kick-off the holiday season.



The theme this year is “winter fun”. The storefront decorating promotion is a public voting contest held in conjunction with Howell’s annual Fantasy of Lights parade. Howell Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly tells WHMI local businesses continue to step up their game with how visually attractive and inviting their storefronts are for the season, adding they love that so many businesses take part in the contest and visitors get to see storefronts decorated nice and bright.



Two businesses will win the friendly competition by collecting the most votes for people’s choice or by being selected as the best storefront by Howell Mayor Nick Proctor to win the mayor’s choice award. Public voting is from today through Monday, November 27th at 5pm and can be done online through the link. Only one vote per person is permitted. FB photo. (JM)