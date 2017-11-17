Fowlerville Man Enters Plea In Fatal Crash

November 17, 2017

A plea has been entered by a Fowlerville man for his role in a head-on crash that killed a young boy last year.



50-year-old Robert Earl Wilson pleaded guilty Monday in Shiawassee County Circuit Court to reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious injury. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of operating under the influence causing death and three counts of operating under the influence causing serious injury. The Owosso Press-Argus reports that those counts had been added after lab tests indicated he had morphine, amphetamines and hydrocodone in his system. But it was later determined that he had been administered morphine in the ambulance after the crash and that the other drugs were prescriptions and within therapeutic limits.



Wilson told the judge he was driving his Chrysler Town and Country van October 9th, 2016, on Fowlerville Road in Antrim Township, when he reached for a cupcake, allowing the van to cross the center line and crash head-on into a Ford Fiesta occupied by a family of four from Byron. A 10-year-old Fowlerville Community School student was killed in the crash. His parents were hospitalized with injuries ranging from severe to critical. The boy’s sister was also injured. They have all since recovered.



Wilson was also injured and appeared in court with a walker. His sentencing was delayed until March 2nd so that he could undergo a scheduled surgery. Wilson faces up to 15 years in prison. (JK)