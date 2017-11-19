Local Nutcracker Performance Will Assist Local Groups

The performance of a holiday classic will also serve as a fundraising opportunity for several local organizations.



The Academy of Russian Classical Ballet and Russian Artists International, led by lifelong Livingston County resident Jessica Morschakov and her husband, Nikolai Morschakov, will stage their 13th annual presentation of The Nutcracker ballet on Saturday, December 2nd at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts. This holiday classic features students from the United States and Canada ranging in age from 4-19. The cast will also include special professional guest artists from Moscow, Russia, and the Oakland Homeschool Choir.



In keeping with its tradition of supporting local charities, a portion of this year’s ticket sales will benefit the Charyl Stockwell Academy in Brighton. Additionally, the Academy of Russian Classical Ballet is sponsoring a collection for Foster Closet of Michigan, which provides free new clothing and toys for infants, toddlers, children and teens in foster care. A donation center for Foster Closet of Michigan will be available at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts the night of the performance.



Tickets are available online through the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts. You’ll find the link below. (JK)