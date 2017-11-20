Cleary University's Multi-Use Athletic Complex Up For Approval

November 20, 2017

Plans for a multi-use athletic complex at Cleary University are nearing the finish line.



The Genoa Township Planning Commission met recently to review site plans and an environmental impact assessment for the proposed recreation facility and athletic field component. The proposed facility would be centrally located on the site of Cleary University. It would accommodate baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse in one facility with an artificial turf field, lighting, bleachers and dugouts. A storage building and concessions building would also be constructed and the parking lot would be expanded.



The commission ultimately recommended approval with conditions and the project will go before the Genoa Township Board when it meets tonight at 6:30pm at the township hall on Dorr Road.



Assistant Township Manager/Community Development Director Kelly VanMarter tells WHMI it’s exciting as the township has been doing a lot of work with Cleary University and this project is a big deal for them. She says it was a good submittal that met all requirements and the commission recommended approval.



Precautions were also taken when it comes to lighting. The athletic complex will require large light towers that will be tall and bright but being it is in a centralized location in a commercial area, officials don’t anticipate any significant off-campus impact. VanMarter says the commission did add a requirement that the lights must be turned off within one hour after an event ends, so there are some controls put in place to try and mitigate any potential issues with lighting. Among other conditions is that an easement be provided prior to the issuance of a land use permit, as the project encroaches slightly onto the M-HOG property line where the water tower is located.



VanMarter says Cleary is proposing a groundbreaking on November 30th for the athletic fields and recently just broke ground on a second student housing building on site to meet demand. (JM)