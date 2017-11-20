US-23 Flex Route To Be Discussed At Community Lunch Series

November 20, 2017

Local leaders, planners, and community members will discuss the US-23 Flex Route at an upcoming lunch meeting.



The US-23 Flex Route, which was officially opened last Monday, will be the topic of the Livingston County Planning Department’s Brown Bag Lunch Series next week. The event will be held Wednesday, November 29th, from 12 to 1pm at the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) in Howell. Kari Martin, Region Planner for the Michigan Department of Transportation, will be the meeting’s guest speaker.



Event organizers say attendees can learn how to navigate the Flex Route as they adjust to the new transportation system. The US-23 Flex Route is Michigan’s first and is located between M-14 and M-36. Signs, cameras, and electronic message boards are used to guide motorists in using the median shoulder as a temporary third lane and of any traffic issues ahead.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is held quarterly and serves as a networking event for the community. Guests will need to bring their own lunch and are asked to RSVP by emailing

KKline-Hudson@livgov.com or SBarb@livgov.com. (DK)