Tree Sponsorship Open For "Rec The Halls" In Howell

November 18, 2017

Families, businesses and community members are being encouraged to decorate trees that will be displayed in downtown Howell as part of an annual holiday event.



The 4th Annual Rec the Halls event approaching next month at the Hive Youth Services Center on North Walnut Street. Attendees can decorate trees, make holiday crafts, ice skate if the weather permits, take pictures with Santa, play in a life size Toyland, write a letter to Santa or visit vendor booths for last minute gifts. Every family that provides a toy/donation for Toys for Tots will be entered to win a 3.5ft Lego Tree. Tree sponsorship is currently open and trees will be displayed in Downtown Howell for the entire month of December and at the Rec the Halls event.



Those looking to decorate trees can purchase one online or by contacting the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority at 517-546-0693. Rec the Halls is free and will run from 5-8pm December 9th. More information is available through the link, and in the events section of our website. (JM)