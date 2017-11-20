Online Registration Open For 10th Annual Runway Repurposed

November 20, 2017

The 10th Annual Runway Repurposed fashion show is seeking out prospective designers.



Runway Repurposed is a fundraiser for the Howell Opera House that combines the art of fashion design with the use of recycled clothing and materials. Residents of all ages with a talent for fashion design are encouraged to take used clothing items and turn them into new designs, which are then displayed and sold at the fashion show and silent auction. Designers are encouraged to register online early to reserve a spot. Those who don’t register online can do so in person at the clothing and fabric selection set for Saturday, January 13th and Monday, January 15th at Oak Pointe Country Club. That’s when contestants will select pieces of clothing they wish to use to create a new, original garment for the competition, which will be held on Sunday, February 25th at Oak Pointe. There are six competition categories this year: Young Beginner; Student; College Design Student; Adult; Avant Garde and Advanced. The College Design category is new for 2018, while the Advanced Designer category has a $500 cash prize. All competition winners will receive a trophy and prize.. Further details are available through the link below. (JK)