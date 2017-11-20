South Lyon Man Pleads To Lesser Charge In Baseball Bat Attack

November 20, 2017

A South Lyon man charged in a baseball bat assault has entered a plea in the case.



18-year-old Malachi Collins had been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder after the July 30th incident, in which police say he used a bat to severely beat a man in the South Lyon Woods Mobile Home Park. But court records show that he entered a no contest plea last week to a reduced charge of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. The lesser charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, while the original count could have landed Collins behind bars for life.



Police say Collins got into a dispute over $7 in cash and some clothing when he attacked the victim. A baseball bat with blood smears was found at the residence of one of the witnesses to the attack. Collins was then identified as the alleged assailant and arrested several days later at a motel near Ann Arbor.



Collins remains jailed without bond as he awaits sentencing December 4th. The victim of the attack continues to recover after undergoing facial reconstruction surgery. (JK)