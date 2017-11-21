Fleeing Suspect In Stolen Car Causes Fatal Crash In Chelsea

November 21, 2017

A woman was killed in a crash caused by a suspect fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Chelsea.



The Michigan State Police Fifth District Investigative Response Team is investigating the fatal, two vehicle crash that occurred on northbound M-52 near Old Manchester Road in Chelsea at approximately 2:45pm Monday. Initial investigation shows a MSP motor carrier officer was investigating a stolen vehicle, a Chrysler 300, traveling eastbound I-94 near Clear Lake Road at the Jackson / Washtenaw County line. The Chrysler 300 then exited from I-94 to northbound M-52.



The motor carrier officer activated his emergency lights for the traffic stop just north of I-94 on M-52, at which time the driver began to pull over to the shoulder of the road but then suddenly sped off. The motor carrier officer pursued the stolen vehicle for a short distance before the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a Chevy Traverse exiting the Country Market parking lot. The 52-year-old woman driving was pronounced dead at the scene. A trooper from the MSP Brighton Post arrived on scene for back up. The 34-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody and he is being treated for injuries.



Criminal charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact MSP Fifth District Headquarters at 269-657-6081. (JM)