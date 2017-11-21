Sheriff's Office Seeks Witnesses To Fatal Crash

November 21, 2017

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with the investigation into a fatal crash in Tyrone Township last week.



The crash happened around 7:30am on Monday, November 13th on northbound US-23, north of Center Road. A tan Chevy Trailblazer and a white semi-tractor and trailer were traveling northbound on US-23 when the two vehicles collided, sideswiping each other. The Office says both vehicles went off the roadway and onto the shoulder of the freeway. The Trailblazer overturned while the semi struck the embankment and then a tree.



67-year-old Michael Joseph Martus of South Lyon was driving the semi and passed away at a hospital. The driver of the Trailblazer, a 45-year-old Highland Township resident, refused treatment at the scene.



The crash remains under investigation. The Office says public assistance would be greatly appreciated and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Deputy Harmison with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau at (517) 546-2440. (JM)