Hamburg Officials Upset After Wet Concrete Dumped Down Storm Drain

November 22, 2017

A company that dumped wet concrete down a storm drain in Hamburg Township will be receiving a bill from the municipality to cover the cost of cleanup.



Township officials are confused as anyone when it comes to understanding why an employee or employees of Hornet Concrete Co. Inc. dumped the material down a storm drain on November 6th. Township Supervisor Pat Hohl says residents noticed a “large amount of concrete” blocking a storm drain in their subdivision near the intersection of Brighton Lake Road and Edinborough Drive. A complaint was made to the Hamburg Township Police Department, who in turn contacted the Fire Department. A Hornet representative has since informed WHMI that the cement was not intentionally placed down the drain, but instead accidentally spilled out from a truck that had to make a sudden stop.



Hohl says the drain was “almost totally plugged”. Residents attempted to shovel away as much of the concrete as they could until the fire department arrived. Fire Marshal Jordan Zernick quickly responded to the report and found the concrete was in the process of setting. Using a high-pressure fire hose, he was able to blast the concrete out and dislodge it to open up the drain before the material hardened. After removing the storm drain cover, a large amount of concrete was found to be blocking a discharge pipe, which was also blasted with the hose and cleared.



It was later determined the material had been dumped by Hornet Concrete Co. Inc. A company dispatcher told Hamburg Township Police a crew had been on location cleaning up from the previous day’s work. Fire Chief Mark Hogrebe asked the township to invoice the company on behalf of the fire department to recover costs associated with the use of their services. On Tuesday, the township’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to send the invoice, which is in the amount of $365. The invoice will serve in place of a fine, as Hohl says the township does not have the mechanisms to ticket the company, and any litigation would be far more expensive than the cost to resolve the problem.



It was never made clear why the company’s employee or employees thought a storm drain was a suitable place to dump wet concrete. Hohl says, “It’s difficult to determine why anyone would do that.” (DK)