Livingston County Habitat For Humanity Completes Homes For Three Local Families

November 22, 2017

Several local families who were in need of a new home can now look forward to spending their Thanksgiving with a roof over their heads.



Homes built by Livingston County Habitat for Humanity were completed for three families just in time for the holidays. But the nonprofit organization says it’s about more than just building homes. With a roof over their heads and a solid foundation under their feet, Habitat for Humanity also hopes to help the families build strength, stability, and independence through their repaired housing projects.



Leaders say in the spirit of the season, they are reminded there is so much to be thankful for, noting the simple joy the families will feel celebrating this Thanksgiving in their new space.



Habitat for Humanity isn’t slowing down either, as they move ahead in constructing another home. The organization reports it is expected to be finished in the spring. Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to build quality, affordable homes for families in need. The organization also owns a ReStore, located in Brighton, which is a nonprofit home improvement and donation center. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, and building materials to the public at a fraction of the cost.



Earlier this year, Livingston County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 25th anniversary of being a part of the community. (DK)