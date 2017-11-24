Brighton District Library Holiday Open House Coming December 9th

November 24, 2017

The Brighton District Library is helping families get in the holiday spirit with their upcoming open house.



Santa and his reindeer will be making an early Christmas stop at the library on Saturday, December 9th, from 11am til 2pm. This family friendly event promises something for everyone, including music, treats, stories, and more. Kids can participate in making crafts based on holiday themes from around the world, including Germany, Austria, Sweden, Latvia, Israel, and America. Vintage Strings of Michigan will begin playing Celtic and bluegrass music at 12:30. Officials say it's a great chance to hear holiday songs played with banjos, guitars, mandolins, fiddles, hammer dulcimers, harmonicas, and keyboards.



All ages are welcome and admission is free. The event is made possible by the Friends of the Brighton District Library. (MK)