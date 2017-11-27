Students' Handmade Gifts To Be Sold At Pathway Craft Show

November 27, 2017

A yearly craft show will help those shopping for Christmas gifts check items off their list, while also engaging local students.



The Pathway Craft Show will be held Tuesday, December 5th, at Pathway School on Grand River in Howell from 9am to 3pm. The craft show has been running annually for over 20 years and sells items that are handmade by students and staff from the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA). Event organizers say the craft show will offer a variety of items, including baked goods, cards, dog biscuits, and knit and needle crafts.



LESA students will be at the craft show and in charge of some of the tables. Their teachers say this gives the students a chance to practice money skills and social skills, while helping them feel accomplished in creating the items and presenting their work to other people.



The craft show also serves as an opportunity for the public to see what the school’s students are capable of, in addition to introducing community members to the LESA building. (DK)