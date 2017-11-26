Northfield Township Accepting Applications For Various Boards

November 26, 2017

Time is running out to apply for an open position within the Northfield Township office.



With 2107 coming to an end so are several member’s terms on various boards. Two openings on the Planning Commission will be coming up after December 31st. The Planning Commission advises township officials in matters of planning and community development, while also developing the Master Plan and dealing with new language and amendments to zoning ordinances. One member and one alternate spot are opening up on the Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA has the ability to grant variances and exemptions to the zoning ordinance in instances where there is evidence of hardship. Finally, the Board of Review is seeking an additional alternate. The Board of Review meets in March, July, and December, and conducts public hearings on property appeals, reviews clerical errors, and more.



Complete job descriptions and applications can be found on the township’s website. Applications are due by Wednesday, December 6th. (MK)