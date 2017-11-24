Thompson Road Project Wraps Up In Fenton Township

November 24, 2017

A road project in Fenton Township is complete.



Thompson Road between Torrey Road and the northbound US-23 ramps was reconstructed. The Genesee County Road Commission widened the road to three lanes and added a turn lane. The project got underway in July and opened to both directions of traffic on Monday. The total cost of the project is $1.4 (m) million dollars including $896,000 in grant funds, $284,000 from the Road Commission, and $240,000 from Fenton Township.



The Michigan Department of Transportation awarded a state transportation economic grant that leveraged over $9.1 (m) million dollars in private investment from Performance Fabricating for a new 100,000-square-foot production facility and headquarters on Thompson Road. The Transportation Economic Development Fund helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products.



The company specializes in steel fabrication and robotic welding. The road reconstruction is expected to increase safety, improve the road surface and enable full truck loads for vehicles accessing Performance Fabricating. (JM)