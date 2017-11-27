Probate Judge Ready For Challenge Of Chief Judge

November 27, 2017

Livingston County's incoming Chief Judge says she is ready for the challenge. Effective Jan. 1st, Livingston County Probate Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh will become chief judge of the Livingston County courts. That includes the 44th Judicial Circuit Court, the 53rd District Court and the Probate and Family Courts.



Earlier this month the Michigan Supreme Court appointed Cavanaugh to the chief judge’s position for a 2-year term. She replaces Judge David Reader, who reportedly decided not to opt for a re-appointment. However, Reader remains a Livingston County Circuit Court Judge; his current term runs through 2022.



Judge Cavanaugh tells WHMI that although the prospect of being in charge of all the county’s courts is formidable, she’s ready to step up. "It appears rather daunting, but I think its a challenge I'm up for and ready to take on in continuing to serve the citizens of Livingston County."



Cavanaugh was first elected Livingston County Probate Court Judge in 2012; her current, 6-year term ends next year. Prior to being elected judge, she was an assistant prosecutor in the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office. The chief judge is the presiding officer of the court and, according to the state court system guidelines, has administrative superintending power and control over judges and court personnel. The chief Judge’s responsibilities include caseload management and disposition of judicial workloads, supervision of all court personnel, and finances and other critical functions.



The Michigan Supreme Court this month named 142 judges to serve as chief judges around the state for 2-year terms beginning the first of the year. (TT)