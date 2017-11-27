Bob Hope Tribute Show To Benefit Area Veterans

November 27, 2017

A recreation of the USO shows that were a staple for servicemen and women stationed overseas from WWII though Operation Desert Storm in the early 90’s, will be coming to Howell this weekend to benefit area veterans.



The Bob Hope USO Christmas Tribute Show will perform Friday and Saturday at the Historic Howell Theatre to benefit Disabled American Veterans Chapter 125. Comedian Lynn Roberts will play Bob Hope, along with other classic comedians like Red Skelton, Jimmy Durante and Jack Benny.



There will be evening performances on Friday and Saturday night at 7pm along with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are available for a $25 donation to benefit Livingston County disabled veterans and their families. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)