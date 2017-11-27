Public Reception Sunday Will Honor Longtime Howell Library Director

November 27, 2017

The longtime director of the Howell Carnegie District Library will be honored with a reception this weekend.





After 38 years at the helm of the library, Kathleen Zaenger is stepping down at the end of the year and “New Beginnings” celebration will be held at the downtown library thus Sunday, December 3rd from noon-4 pm. In a video posted on the library’s website, Zaenger says she’ll always treasure her time as director but is looking forward to what the future will bring.



Zaenger was the 2017 Grand Marshal for last Friday’s annual Fantasy of Lights Parade, was a past president of the Michigan Library Association and Livingston County’s 2012 Citizen of the Year. Sunday’s event will feature hors d'oeuvres and desserts, a live performances by the award winning Howell High School Band and Choirs, including the Drum Line, a special book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Howell Library and a photography exhibit featuring the work of community icon, the late Duane Zemper. You’ll find additional details through the link below. (JK)