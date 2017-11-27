Lane Closures Along US-23 Flex Route For Pavement Repairs & Markings

November 27, 2017

Lane closures are continuing this week along the US-23 Flex Route and local motorists should prepare for delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that single lane closures continue this week on US-23 for pavement repairs and placement of pavement markings. Single lane closures are scheduled through Wednesday on northbound US-23 from M-14 to M-36 from 8am to 3pm. Single lane closures will also be in effect on southbound US-23 from M-36 to M-14 through Wednesday, between 10am and 7pm each day.



Finally, M-DOT says there will be nightly single lane closures on both northbound and southbound US-23 through Saturday, December 2nd. Twitter Photo. (JM)