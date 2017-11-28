Fenton Free Methodist Church Holding A Gift Wrapping Fundraiser

A Christmas fundraiser is currently underway in support of the Fenton Free Methodist Church.



Fenton Free Methodist Church Pastor Tony Chick along with Wendy Stine addressed Fenton’s City Council regarding a gift wrapping fundraiser taking place at the church. For the next several weeks, everyone is welcome to drop off their Christmas gifts to be wrapped by church members for a cash donation. The church is looking to put the donations towards building a new kitchen for the many community events they hope to continue to provide. The church has already put on a Harvest Fest, a Trunk or Treat, and holiday parties.



The gift wrapping sessions will be held on the next four Wednesdays from 5pm to 8pm and on the next three Saturdays from 4pm to 8pm. For anyone who would like to participate or has any further questions, they can email; swendy117@gmail.com.



Stine said she is hopeful for a big turnout and promises to make all of the gifts look great. (DF/JK)