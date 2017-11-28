Sheriff's Office Investigating Breaking & Entering Incidents

November 28, 2017

Authorities are investigating break-ins at two Genoa Township businesses on Monday.



The two breaking and entering incidents occurred after midnight at Arby’s and The Pizza Champ, both located on East Grand River. Further details have not been released as the investigation is in the early stages. Lt. Jim Lynch tells WHMI both incidents are currently being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau.



Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 517-546-8477. (JM)