Sex Assault Incident Again Aired Before Brighton School Board

November 28, 2017

Again the issue of sexual assaults against three young girls – and whether the student who assaulted them should be allowed back in school - came up at Monday's Brighton Board of Education meeting – as it had two weeks ago.



The mothers of the victims, along with about 20 of their supporters, were at the board meeting to show their support, and several of them spoke to the board at the public comments portion of the meeting. The incidents occurred at the victims' homes and not on school property.



Two of the sexual assault victims also again spoke to the board, among other things imploring the district to amend sex education in the classroom so that it concentrates more on preventing sexual assault and so that potential assailants know that the word “no” means just that.



The 16-year-old male pleaded guilty last month to one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and four counts of possessing child sexually explicit material. He is in the process of completing a 45-day sentence at a juvenile facility although the plea agreement stipulated he be sent to a residential treatment facility. The juvenile court, however, is not required to adhere to such agreements.



The oldest of the victims, a 14-year-old BHS freshman, vows that she will not return to class if her attacker is allowed to return. The girl’s mother told the board that as a sexual assault victim herself, if it were her, she would also be unable to attend the same school as her attacker.The woman’s daughter told WHMI that she has received tremendous support from her classmates, teachers and others since addressing the board two weeks ago.



Board President Andy Burchfield told the audience that the matter is still in the hands of district attorneys and declined to comment any further. Theoretically, the youth could be home as early as Dec. 4th. However, a hearing is scheduled on that date in Livingston County Juvenile Court which could have something to say about that. The girls’ support group plans to be at the Judicial Center that day to demonstrate on behalf of the girls and other sexual assault victims. (TT)