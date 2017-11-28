United Way Sets Date For Annual Donation Matching Event

November 28, 2017

An annual event will again give area residents a chance to maximize their holiday giving.



The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday is set for Monday, December 11th to help the organization that helps strengthen the community. Thanks to generous donors, every dollar donated that day will be matched up to their total funds available. Officials say the money that is raised will stay in Livingston County to help a variety of families in multiple ways including crucial programs like nutritious food in local pantries, utility and shelter assistance and an eviction diversion program.



Those looking to make a donation on matching Money Monday can do so in person at the Livingston County United Way office on Dorr Road in Genoa Township, which will be open from 7am to 7pm that day. The Brighton, Howell, and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce will also be open during business hours along with many other businesses across the county. More information and a complete list of locations can be found through the link below. (JK)