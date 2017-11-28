Inkster Man Sentenced In Fatal Crash That Killed Local Man, Injured Others

November 28, 2017

A man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly crash in Detroit that left a South Lyon man dead and two Milford residents injured.



42-year-old Deandre Simmons of Inkster was sentenced Monday morning to 4 to 15 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to four charges including reckless driving causing death. Police say Simmons was intoxicated and drove his pickup truck on the wrong side of Canfield Street, striking a group that was crossing last June.



John Dewey McDaniels Jr., formerly of Milford, passed away one day before his 73rd birthday. McDaniels and three Milford friends were in Detroit’s midtown neighborhood and stopped to check out a car exhibit in front of the Shinola store when they were struck. McDaniels died after suffering a crushed pelvis, broken hips and ribs, and various other internal injures. One Milford woman was hospitalized with two broken legs and underwent rehab, another Milford man was treated and released, while a fourth woman was not injured. McDaniels was well known throughout the Milford community and was a longtime resident and volunteer but had moved to South Lyon about a year before his death. The retired Vietnam Veteran also served on the Milford Parks & Recreation Board.



Simmons asked for forgiveness in court and apologized to the victims and their families, calling it a tragic accident he had no control over. (JM)