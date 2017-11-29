DAV Seeks Community's Help In Granting Veteran Families' Wishes

November 29, 2017

Community members can help veteran families in need this holiday season through the area’s Disabled American Veterans group.



A handful of Livingston County families that include a veteran or a member on active duty have be chosen by the DAV Chapter 125 in Howell to be recipients of this year’s Adopt-A-Soldier program. Senior Vice Commander Bryan Bradford

says, “We want to wrap ourselves around the veteran community and let them know we’re here and we care."



The local DAV chapter will be collecting wish lists from the families this week, which they hope to fill with the public’s help. Bradford tells WHMI community members can purchase specific items on the list or buy a more general present like a gift card. He recommends gift cards for groceries, gas, or even a restaurant, which is often a treat for the families.



Any community members interested in helping grant the families’ wishes should contact Bradford or the DAV Chapter 125. Inquiries can be sent to dav125howell@gmail.com or via Facebook Messenger to DAVChapter125.

(DK)