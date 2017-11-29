Santa Coming To Downtown Milford For Annual Christmas Open House

November 29, 2017

Santa will be making a stop in Milford Thursday night to see who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.



The village’s annual Christmas Open House in downtown Milford will include strolling entertainment, horse drawn carriage rides, and carolers. Santa will arrive at the Village Center Mall abroad a Milford Fire Department fire engine at 6pm and will visit with children until 9pm.



Santa will also be at Village Center Mall from 6pm to 8pm every Thursday night until Christmas and every Saturday from 10am to 12pm. Additional details are available at the link below.





Photo from Village of Milford's website.

