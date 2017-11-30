Last Chance To Donate A Wreath For A Veteran's Grave

November 30, 2017

Today is the last day for donations needed to place a wreath on veteran’s headstones in Pinckney.



This is the 4th year that the Village is participating in the Wreaths Across America program, but this year they need some last minute help to make sure they have full coverage. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that recognizes those who served in the 5 branches of military during a ceremony taking place simultaneously across the nation. The Village has roughly 450 recognized veteran’s headstones but they are around 75 wreaths short for the Village Historical Cemetery and need another 30 to 40 for veterans buried at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Clerk Amy Salowitz said the original deadline has passed, and the new one granted by Wreaths Across America ends at midnight, tonight.



The official ceremony takes place Saturday December 16th, starting at noon in the Historical Cemetery. Donations can be made by cash or check at the Village Hall, or by going online through the link below, and typing Pinckney in the search bar. (MK)