Ten Livingston County Companies Receive Funds To Train & Retain Employees

December 4, 2017

Ten Livingston County companies will share $358,264 in grant awards designed to help workers gain new sills so the companies can thrive in today’s global market.



61 companies in five counties have been selected to receive more than $2.6 (m) million in funding from the Michigan Talent Investment Agency. The grants are part of the Skilled Trades Training Fund, which is now in its fifth year. The funding is designated for training that enhances talent, productivity and employee retention while increasing the quality and competitiveness of businesses in Michigan. With the funds awarded, the ten local companies will now embark on a yearlong process with Michigan Works! Southeast to help them train, develop, retain, hire new employees.



Communications Manager Nicole Bell tells WHMI all of the companies had to submit training plans with their applications and Livingston County fared well. Bell stressed the collaboration was made possible through valued partnerships with local economic developers, specifically Ann Arbor SPARK. She says the funds will help the companies upscale their current workforce to remain competitive globally, or if they need, bring on new employees.



The ten local companies receiving approximately $358,264 in funding include Thai Summit America Corporation, Boss Engineering, Eberspaecher North America, Almetals, MS Plastic Welders LLC, GKI Foods, Koppert Biological Systems Inc., Brighton NC Machine Corporation, TG Fluid System and AA Gear & Manufacturing.



Bell says staff with Michigan Works! Southeast will be working closely with the companies over the next year to ensure they meet training goals identified in submitted plans. (JM)