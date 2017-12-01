Lansing Man Killed In Howell Township Crash

December 1, 2017

A crash in Howell Township late Thursday has left an Ingham County man dead.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 11:44pm to westbound I-96, west of Highland Road for a personal injury accident involving two vehicles. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 Infiniti G37 and a 2015 Motor coach were traveling westbound on I-96 when the vehicles collided, sideswiping each other. The Infiniti left the roadway and struck several trees in the median.



The driver of the Infiniti was a 43 year old Lansing resident who was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS. The Motor coach driver, a 48-year-old Dearborn Heights resident, and the eight passengers in the coach were not injured and refused medical treatment. Both lanes of westbound I-96 remained closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.



It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were involved, however it is believed speed was a factor in the accident. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Howell Fire Department, Howell Police Department, Fowlerville Fire Department, Fowlerville Police Department, MDOT, and Livingston County EMS. (JK)