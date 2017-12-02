Brighton's Spencer Elementary Students Get to "Slime" Principal

December 2, 2017

About 500 students at Brighton‘s Spencer Elementary School got to see Principal Bill Renner “slimed” Friday during the regular December assembly.



The students had been involved in a fundraising event in October called the Roadrunner Run to raise money for various school programs and projects not part of the regular curriculum. The excitement level of the kids at the assembly was palpable, and from all accounts, Renner was a good sport about the whole thing.



The kindergarten class which raised the most money was given the honor of sliming the principal. Fourth grade student Sami Christie, the daughter of Meg and Josh Christie, says the kids and staff all had a blast.



Renner tells WHMI the look on the faces of the students let him know the temporary discomfort was all worth it.

Spencer PTO President Cari Pilon says the money raised will be used for various projects, including science night, playground improvements, field trips, cultural enrichment and other programs. (TT)

